Ft. Bragg Has Job Fair For Veterans And Their Spouses

A job fair to assist our vets and their spouses find employment after transitioning from the military is happening today. Here are the particulars….

LOCATION:

Bragg Conference & Catering (formerly Iron Mike)

2658 Reilly Road

Fort Bragg, NC 28310

March 6, 2019 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

This event is Title Sponsor is Carolina Career College

Learn More at https://www.carolinacareercollege.edu

Event highlights

Opportunity to meet face-to-face with local and national employers

Network with key community resource providers

On-site Interviews

Learn about military family benefits and more!

Dress for success & bring plenty of resumes!

VETERANS AND TRANSITIONING SERVICE MEMBERS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND

AGENDA

10 AM Check-in begins

11 AM Doors open/ Opening remarks

1:00 PM Event concludes

FREE ADMISSION: Open to ALL branches of service active duty, reservists, veterans, family members and DoD employees.

Source: recruitmilitary.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: