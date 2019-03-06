Ft. Bragg Has Job Fair For Veterans And Their Spouses

A job fair to assist our vets and their spouses find employment after transitioning from the military is happening today. Here are the particulars….
LOCATION:
Bragg Conference & Catering (formerly Iron Mike)
2658 Reilly Road
Fort Bragg, NC 28310
DATE & TIME:
March 6, 201911:00 AM – 3:00 PM
This event is Title Sponsor is Carolina Career College
Learn More at https://www.carolinacareercollege.edu
Event highlights
- Opportunity to meet face-to-face with local and national employers
- Network with key community resource providers
- On-site Interviews
- Learn about military family benefits and more!
Dress for success & bring plenty of resumes!
VETERANS AND TRANSITIONING SERVICE MEMBERS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND
AGENDA
10 AM Check-in begins
11 AM Doors open/ Opening remarks
1:00 PM Event concludes
FREE ADMISSION: Open to ALL branches of service active duty, reservists, veterans, family members and DoD employees.
Source: recruitmilitary.com