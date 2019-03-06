CLOSE
Congrats!!! Raleigh #2 Best Place To Live

Raleigh is number 2 of the 100 best places to live in the country in 2019, according to a study from Livability.com.

The study, which ranked Raleigh as No. 2, surveyed more than 1,000 millennials across the country on what was most important to them when relocating.

Living affordability and job opportunities ranked highest and helped Livability create the list. The top 10 cities included:

  1. Boise, Idaho
  2. Raleigh, North Carolina
  3. Madison, Wisconsin
  4. Iowa City, Iowa
  5. Rochester, Minnesota
  6. Columbia, Missouri
  7. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  9. Lincoln, Nebraska
  10. Greenville, South Carolina

Read more at source:  WRAL.com

