CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hillary Clinton: I’m Not Running For President in 2020

1 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

BookExpo 2017 - An Evening With Hillary Rodham Clinton

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Hillary Clinton has ruled out a 2020 presidential run.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she told News 12.

Instead, the former first lady and secretary of state is vowing to be vocal about the state of American politics today and changing the conversation.

See Also: Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More Perfect’ Than Trump

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

Clinton pledged to take an active role in 2020 as the field of Democratic candidates continues to expand. She’s already held private meetings with many of the candidates.

See Also: Hillary Clinton: I Wanted To Scream, ‘Back Up, You Creep’ At Trump During Debates

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Hillary Clinton: I’m Not Running For President in 2020 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 5 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 6 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 6 days ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 week ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 weeks ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close