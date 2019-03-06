Kylie Jenner Takes The Place For The World’s Youngest Billionaire

Forbes released their magazine on Tuesday with their annual ranking of the planet’s richest people for 2019. They announced that Kylie Jenner not only made the billionaires’ list for the first time, but she is also the world’s youngest billionaire as well. They are calling Jenner the “youngest self-made billionaire of all time,”.

Jenner is the youngest of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family ranked at number 2,057 on the list of 2,153.

Kylie’s billionaire status was because of her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she started in 2015 with high sales of the wildly popular lip kits — a set which included liquid lipsticks and matching lip liner, according to Forbes.

Kylie Jenner’s net worth is $1 billion and she her Kylie Cosmetics to include so many things. She included a range of cosmetics such as blush, highlighter, concealers, and eye shadow palettes. Jenner was also able to launch makeup collaborations with her older sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

Last year, Kylie Cosmetics brought in an estimated $360 million, according to Forbes. Her company is said to be worth at least $900 million, with Jenner owning 100 percent stake.

There has been a lot of controversy going on about whether Jenner is self-made or not. Forbes defines being self-made as “someone who built a company or established a fortune on her own, rather than inheriting some or all of it.”

Joining Kylie on Forbes’ youngest billionaire list for 2019 is Alexandra Andersen and her sister Katharina, who own a Norwegian holding company, and Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel.

