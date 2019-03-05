CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Announce ‘Second Wind’ Live Event

2015 Circle Of Sisters' Gospel Explosion Concert

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Anthony Brown and group therAPy are gearing up to give fans more than just a concert, but a live experience that they have never seen before. The multiple Stellar Award and Dove Award winner made an announcement about “Second Wind” and the upcoming live event.

According to U Gospel the event will take place on May 3rd at First Baptist Church of Glenarden. Fans should be excited to know that this event “will serve as the backdrop for a new album.”

Brown will present a “Cirque du Soleil” quality of entertainment with amazing visuals and a lot of surprises. Anthony and group therAPy will be joined by several guests including Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Kelontae Galvin and more.

They will be recording their fourth album and will be part of his Key Of A Music partnership with Fair Trade Services and Tyscot Music. Tickets go on sale Friday and for more information, click here!

With chart-topping hits "Worth" Anthony Brown & group therAPy have solidified their place in gospel music.

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Announce ‘Second Wind’ Live Event was originally published on getuperica.com

