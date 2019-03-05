Georgia Teen Accepted To 31 Colleges And Scores Almost $1M In Scholarships

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

A Georgia teen is currently living the life after her viral tweet of multiple college acceptances has gone viral. Kayla Willis, a high school senior from Fairburn, Georgia, now has the selection of 31 schools, and is waiting for possible others after sending out applications to 50 schools.

“I kinda don’t want to post this, but someone said ‘the whole world needs to know how great you are’ so here we go twitter!” Willis, a student at Westlake High School, posted on February 24. The photo shows a multitude of college placards under a photo of her senior yearbook photo. Since, the tweet has garnered a mass of conversation surrounding Willis and her accomplishments.

i kinda didn’t want to post this, but someone said “the whole world needs to know how great you are” so here we go twitter! pic.twitter.com/g58Xd0w1w2 — Kayla E. Willis 💋 (@kaegenic) February 24, 2019

But the glory didn’t come without hard labor. Willis told WXIA-TV that she scored 1,160 and maintained a 3.95 grade-point average.

“My goal was to have options,” she told Fox 5, “I didn’t want to limit myself. I also asked the question, how can I go to school for free?”

“I’m here to encourage. If you are proactive and persevere, you can achieve any goal,” she told Fox 5. In an interview WXIA-TV she said, “I really wanted people to see what they could do because a lot of people doubt their selves.”

Willis continued, revealing she’s received about $900,000 in offer money! Not bad for someone who spent no money on application fees, and only paid for postage.

to those who have supported so far, thank you! it does not stop here ❤️ I will be attending Fisk University (my top school) with a full ride scholarship! — Kayla E. Willis 💋 (@kaegenic) February 25, 2019

“Also I did not spend a dime on anything! My application fees were waived, no transcript or SAT fees!” she wrote on Twitter.

@kaegenic is an inspiration to our staff & students because she just DOES NOT QUIT! Today she is being interviewed by @11AliveNews for being accepted into over 40 colleges & universities! She is also one of the most involved students in the school. We are so proud of you Kayla! pic.twitter.com/7mP42CwmGS — Jamar Robinson (@JKRobinsonEDU) February 26, 2019

Even Willis’ principal Jamar Roberson spoke on Willis’ influence over other students. “It’s just been contagious and I’ve had so many students come up to me and say, ‘Hey, here’s my acceptances, I want to put them on the wall’, ” he said.

Georgia Teen Accepted To 31 Colleges And Scores Almost $1M In Scholarships