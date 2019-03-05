How To Date After 50

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Ladies over fifty looking for love, there is hope for you! While modern day dating can seem overwhelming with all the apps and ghosting and gas lighting, there are still some people out there looking for a stable, balanced, lasting, love.

It can be intimidating jumping back in the ocean to fish again, but Deb Laino, DHS, Delaware-based relationship therapist and certified sex educator, gave Prevention.com some tips on how to navigate the waters with ease.

Don’t Give Up On Online Dating

While apps may seem like they are more for the younger folks, there are some people in your age bracket equally looking for companionship. Laino advocates for certain sites like EHarmony and Match.com.

“In my opinion, there’s a higher percentage of finding a relationship versus somebody just kind of fishing for a one-night stand,” she says of the online platforms.

Also, take the time to have a good friend (maybe even a millennial) evaluate your profile.

“My experience is that a lot of people who’ve been out of dating for that long—even 15 years or 10 years—have a little bit of a learning curve,” says Laino.

Try To Meet Folks In The Wild Too

While you’re online, feel free to still be open to meeting someone in person.

“I think that’s actually a really good use of both online and in person, and it takes away the concept of a date,” Laino said.

Accept Rejection As A Part Of The Process

Unfortunately, when you put yourself out there, not everyone is going to like you. That’s the name of the game. But try not to take it so personally. Just because someone likes vanilla over chocolate doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with chocolate–different tastes for different folks.

“People reject people for a whole host of different reasons,” Laino explained. “Sometimes it’s because they don’t have the nerve to say hey, I’m dating a couple other people. Or hey, you remind me of someone. Or hey, I just feel a friendship vibe from you. So they end up just kind of disappearing, and it really comes off as harsh rejection.”

Accept Your Baggage

Have faith that someone will be able to accept you, flaws in all. We all come with something that may not be ideal, but fortunately, because we’re all flawed we have the grace to accept others flaws.

“‘People think: Well gosh, I’ve been divorced twice. I’ve got three kids. Who’s going to want me?’” Laino described. “But the baggage has to go out the door because the reality is, everybody has baggage.”

How To Date After 50 was originally published on getuperica.com