GRIFF’s ‘How Great Is Our God?’ Comedy Show Pt. 2

Join GRIFF, Marcus D. Wiley, Horace H B Sanders, Chinnita Morris “Chocolate,” Small Fire, Comedian Akintunde, Veda Howard & Comedian Anthony Demmer for “How Great Is Our God?” comedy show!

#HowGreatIsOurGODV at @newmercies_cc THIS Friday (08MAR19) ~ Thank You Pastor @jcurneyiii for teaching me about #KINGDOM | Thank You @praise1025 for ALWAYS supporting this Event where 100% of the proceeds go to @stjude !!! *** this line up is 🍌🍌🍌 =====>>> @marcusdwiley @horacehbsanders @imstillchocolate @smallfire21 & @comedianakintunde | opening the show @vedahoward & @mrad4u <<<===== #GRIFF how much is it for this CRAZY SHOW????? FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!! Doors open at 6PM & The Concert starts at 7pm (on the nose) *** please come early because the entire show will be recorded *** @kdbowe I appreciate and value your support and wisdom Homie!!!! @getuperica mornings with @imericacampbell #getuperica #2trillion @tjlivedst <<< 4000 Five Forks Trickum, Lilburn GA 30047 >>>

GRIFF’s ‘How Great Is Our God?’ Comedy Show Pt. 2 was originally published on getuperica.com

