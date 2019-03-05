GRIFF’s Prayer: Wearing Shorts In The Cold [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 03.05.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

GRIFF nearly 9 years ago bought his dog and used to laugh at people that would come out in the winter with shorts on. He can’t laugh at them anymore, because he just became one of those people.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF got up to walk the dog put shorts on and didn’t check the weather. It was freezing cold and people laughed and stared at GRIFF because they thought he was crazy to wear that outfit.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF Prayer: Going To The Wrong DMV [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Wearing Shorts In The Cold [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 5 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 5 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 6 days ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 7 days ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 weeks ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close