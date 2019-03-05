Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
GRIFF nearly 9 years ago bought his dog and used to laugh at people that would come out in the winter with shorts on. He can’t laugh at them anymore, because he just became one of those people.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF got up to walk the dog put shorts on and didn’t check the weather. It was freezing cold and people laughed and stared at GRIFF because they thought he was crazy to wear that outfit.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF Prayer: Going To The Wrong DMV [VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Sickness Revealed As Viral Pneumonia
- Travis Malloy On Music: “Lord I Don’t Want To Write Another Song Unless It Comes From You”
- BET’s “Sunday Best” To Return To Television!
GRIFF’s Prayer: Wearing Shorts In The Cold [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com