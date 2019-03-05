GRIFF’s Prayer: Wearing Shorts In The Cold [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF nearly 9 years ago bought his dog and used to laugh at people that would come out in the winter with shorts on. He can’t laugh at them anymore, because he just became one of those people.

GRIFF got up to walk the dog put shorts on and didn’t check the weather. It was freezing cold and people laughed and stared at GRIFF because they thought he was crazy to wear that outfit.

Make sure you listen to "GRIFF's Prayer" up top!

GRIFF's Prayer: Wearing Shorts In The Cold