Faith Walking: LSE (Low Self-Esteem Almost Got Me) [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Erica Campbell had an honest moment as she went to post something on social media. She posted it and decided not to take it down.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For a moment Erica thought about taking it down because of what people may think about her. Erica wants everyone to be secure in who God calls them to be and decided to keep it up.
SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Watch Your Words [VIDEO]
The enemy will try to make you think negatively about certain things and we must not let him. Make sure you listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 21 of 21
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Sickness Revealed As Viral Pneumonia
- Travis Malloy On Music: “Lord I Don’t Want To Write Another Song Unless It Comes From You”
- BET’s “Sunday Best” To Return To Television!
Faith Walking: LSE (Low Self-Esteem Almost Got Me) [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com