Faith Walking: LSE (Low Self-Esteem Almost Got Me) [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
03.05.19
Erica Campbell had an honest moment as she went to post something on social media. She posted it and decided not to take it down.

For a moment Erica thought about taking it down because of what people may think about her. Erica wants everyone to be secure in who God calls them to be and decided to keep it up.

The enemy will try to make you think negatively about certain things and we must not let him. Make sure you listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!

