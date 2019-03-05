CLOSE
Police Launch Criminal Investigation After Pastor, Wife And 15-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Their Home

Caution tape displaying police crime scene line

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Members of Keahey’s Mt. Zion Baptist Church are mourning the loss of their pastor, his wife and 15-year-old daughter. The Christian Post is reporting that the police are launching a criminal investigation after some of the family members were found dead after a fire broke out in their home.

When police arrived on the scene the couple’s other daughters were rescued from a second-story window that was on fire. The church still gathered for service even though they were heartbroken by what happened to their pastor.

Director Maurice Hale said, “Part of me has been dreading this all week. It’s taken a lot of courage to come out for this, but this is what pastor would have wanted us to do… We’re heartbroken, but we just have to press on.”

Keahey’s was known for being such an amazing guy that helped a lot around the community. Police do not believe an intruder was involved in this and have been looking into some of the pastors Facebook posts.

A couple of weeks ago, Keahey changed his Facebook cover with the words, “We all have secrets.” Before the fire the pastor posted a message saying that this was a difficult time he was going through.

Before their deaths reports state that the family was going through financial difficulties and their home was sold at foreclosure last month. We will continue to keep this family and church in our prayers.

Police Launch Criminal Investigation After Pastor, Wife And 15-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Their Home was originally published on getuperica.com

