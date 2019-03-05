Join the Durham Business & Professional Chain for the seminar, “Making Your Non-Profit Profitable”, with Andrea Williams, CEO of Elevated Life Now. Andrea has over 25 years experience in working in the tax and accounting profession. She’ll share information on positioning your non-profit for financial success.

Bring your business cards for networking.

What: Seminar: Making Your Non-Profit Profitable

When: March 14, 2019 (Thursday)

Where: Stanford Warren Library 1201 Fayetteville Street Suite 101 Durham NC

Time: 6 pm – 8 pm

Cost: FREE

Register: Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-your-non-profit-profitable-organizing-for-profitability-tickets-56801464710

Email : durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com

Free Seminar: Making Your Non-Profit Profitable was originally published on foxync.com

