Church Battling Lawsuits After Day Care Volunteer Molests 14 Children

Source: James C Hooper / Getty

NewSpring Church is facing lawsuits and trying to fight against them after a volunteer at the church day care sexually assaulted at least 14 of the children there. The lawsuit came about after Jacob Hazlett, the volunteer was arrested.

Hazlett volunteered at the day care on the church campus for nearly eight months. Last November he was caught on camera touching a 3-year-old and was taken in.

SEE ALSO: Texas Pastor Sentenced To 75 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Child

According to the Christian Post, he was charged with 14 counts of first-and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. As the church viewed the security footage the sexual assaults dated back nearly 90 days and showed him doing some of these acts inside the church bathroom.

A new statement from NewSpring Church said, “Such criminal act was not intended or directed by [NewSpring] and could not be foreseen by [NewSpring]. NewSpring performed a screening process that included a criminal background check that showed no prior records.”

Hazlett has admitted to the assaults to investigators. Many are blaming the church for not monitoring or supervising Hazlett. In the lawsuit it claims that there was a lot of oversight at the church even though surveillance cameras were around.

NewSpring continues to argue that they have no responsibility in this matter. The church has yet responded to the second lawsuit, but we will keep you posted on this story.

Church Battling Lawsuits After Day Care Volunteer Molests 14 Children was originally published on getuperica.com

