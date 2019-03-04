Church Issues Warnings That Scammers Are Posing As Pastors

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Everyday people get money taken from them by scammers and it causes a lot of problems. The Christian Post is reporting that churches are now being scammed by people posing as pastors.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This is becoming a trend and churches are putting out a warning that scammers might be using information on the church websites to trick members. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alerted churches that members could receive a text message or email from an alleged pastor or priests that will ask them to buy gift cards to help a charity, but that isn’t the case.

SEE ALSO: ‘Cussing Pastor’ Defends Decision To Host Twerking Contest At Church, Curses Out Critics [VIDEO]

Several churches in Texas have been hit by this scam. Paxton mentioned that scammers will ask the victims to send them the gift card access codes through a text message and then use the money on the card.

Paxton said, “All Texans should be aware of unsolicited calls and texts from scammers impersonating leaders in their Church. This is a dirty trick criminals are using to make a quick buck at the expense of people of faith.”

Similar scams have happened in North Carolina, where members of a church was swindled out of $500. The member received two emails asking for a gift card.

The message said, “I urgently need to get a Google Play gift card for a cancer patient that I promised her as a birthday gift, but I can’t do this right now. Can you get it from any store around you? I’ll make sure it’s refunded tomorrow.”

It’s truly heartbreaking that church members are being targeted and hopefully the scammers are found before more money is taken from members of different churches.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Church Issues Warnings That Scammers Are Posing As Pastors was originally published on getuperica.com