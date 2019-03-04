CLOSE
90210 Actor Luke Perry Dies At The Age Of 52

People Magazine has confirmed that Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry has died at age 52.  According to TMZ, February 27th Perry was hospitalized after paramedics were dispatched to his home in Sherman Oaks, California.   Perry was remained “under observation” for five days but died on Monday, March 4th, 2019.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” read a statement from Perry’s rep. “He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.” Our thoughts and prayers are with family, friends and fans. Read more of the story in the link below.

