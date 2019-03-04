Entertainment News
Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare

R. Kelly Appears In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Chicago Police are investigating a bomb threat at the daycare owned by the friend who bailed out R.Kelly.

Officials tell TMZ, multiple calls came in Saturday for a bomb threat at the daycare Valencia P. Love either currently works at or used to work at. It was evacuated. Luckily, no one was hurt.

You may remember, Love posted the $100,00 bond R. Kelly needed to get out jail in Chicago last week. She also posted a lengthy statement afterward, saying R. Kelly wasn’t a monster and she believes he’s innocent.

Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

