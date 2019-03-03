Prayer Requests “Have A Little Talk With Jesus”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Family of Rev. Clarence Duvall

Family of Mother Nellie Knox

Dr. Marabeth Gentry

Family of Deacon Delester Jefferson

Lite of Jericho MBC

MB State Convention Laymen Auxiliary

Houston & Bohanan Families

Michael J

Shirley J

Keevon

Marilyn B

Sis. January

Lisa E

Rev. D Strong, New Home MBC

Rev. Harold Ellis III, Clayton MBC

Pastor S. Wooten, Mt Bethel MBC

Rev. Lauren H

Felicia

Dorothy M

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Min. Melvin St Clair

Pamela T

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

