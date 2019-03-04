Scripture For The Week “Are You Looking For God?”

| 03.04.19
Isaiah 65:1 (NLT)

“The LORD says, “People who never before inquired about me are now asking about me. I am being found by people who were not looking for me. To them I have said, ‘I am here!’

Explanation

The Word of God is for everyone! All people are included when we share the Gospel. Surprisingly, there are many people who are sincerely searching for God. Why? Because there is an emptiness that must be filled—and that filling comes only from God, our Heavenly Father.

