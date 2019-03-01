Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

60,000 Christians from around the United States came together in Orlando to be part of a “new Jesus movement.” The Christian Post reports that this 10-hour event called “The Send” was organized by Youth With A Mission, Christ for All Nations as well as Lou Engle of Lou Engle Ministries.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This event took place at Camping World Stadium and collaborators hope that this event helps motivate Christians to fulfill their “God-given call.”

Following the death of Rev. Billy Graham, Engle was inspired to take on this event after a conversation he had with YWAM members.

SEE ALSO: Christian Witches Claim Jesus Was A Sorcerer And The Bible Is A ‘Book Of Magic’ [VIDEO]

While at the event Christian Post caught up with evangelist Todd White and evangelist and founder of Jesus Image, Michael Koulianos to speak about the impact of the event.

White said, “I think it’s amazing. It’s God’s waking up a sleeping giant, His church to come together and being in unity of faith and not say, “I prefer my ministry before yours” but we actually prefer each other. What we’ve done is a collaboration of ministries coming together saying, “Let’s all go forward in one purpose, one mind, and let’s go purpose, Jesus everywhere we go.”

On The Send’s website they spoke about the successful event and mentioned that it was, “a call to action, a call to repentance and a call to service.”

To find out more about this event go to, bethel.tv/thesend.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

‘Jesus Movement’ Brings 60,000 Christians Together In Orlando was originally published on getuperica.com