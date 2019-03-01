Former Maine Governor Defends Electoral College For Keeping White People In Power

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Bossip:

Former Maine governor told us how he really felt when it came to the Electoral College, proving the whole system smells of racism.

According to the New York Daily News, Paul LePage (who left office last month) did an interview with a WVOM radio show. When he was asked about abolishing the electoral college, the system used to elect presidents, he said, “What would happen if they do what they say they’re gonna do is white people will not have anything to say.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The 70-year-old Republican continued, “It’s only going to be the minorities that would elect.”

LePage further said making every vote equal would give too much power to states like “California, Texas and Florida,” where larger populations of people live.

LePage served two terms as Maine’s governor and in his last year, he earned one of the highest disapproval ratings among the governor’s across the country.

LePage’s racist, white supremacist sentiments date back to 2016 when he called Latinx people the “enemy” during a press conference when he was responding to a homophobic statement he made. “The enemy right now, the overwhelming majority of people coming in are people of color or people of Hispanic origin,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Black Student Targeted With Racist Graffiti Didn’t Know His Roommate Was Slowly Poisoning Him

Earlier that year, he complained that “guys by the name D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty” come to Maine from New York and Connecticut to sell drugs and “half the time they impregnate a young, white girl before they leave.”

So he’s like deep racist.

LePage’s current comments come in the midst of a Maine proposal to elect U.S. presidents via a popular vote rather than through the Electoral College. It will be considered by the Maine legislature on March 1.

LePage argued the bill was “insane” and worried that white people, who make up more than 60% of the U.S. population and have accounted for all but one of the nation’s presidents, are “gonna be forgotten people.”

Meanwhile, critics like Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes say the Electoral College marginalizes Black voters.

“(We have) an Electoral College that says to this entire voting block of people, ‘You all are voting in high numbers, high turnout across the board… But in the end, that does not matter because we’ll have this elector, maybe they’ll do what you’ve done, maybe they won’t,’” he told PBS.

A nationwide proposal called the National Popular Vote initiative has the approval of 12 states accounting for 172 electoral votes. It can’t be enacted until states with a combined 270 electoral votes agree that everyone’s voter ballot should be counted equally.

There have been four instances in U.S. history when people voted for one candidate, yet the Electoral College selected another. Each instance benefited Republicans. Only one in the past three U.S. presidents came into office by securing the popular vote and it was Barack Obama in 2008.

President Trump lost the popular vote to Hilary Clinton by almost 3 million ballots in 2016, however, he received 304 electoral votes to her 227.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Former Maine Governor Defends Electoral College For Keeping White People In Power was originally published on getuperica.com