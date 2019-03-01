Ericaism: What Is Your Expectation? [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Erica Campbell spoke about the plans that God has for our lives. Sometimes we expect that things God is giving us might be earthly, but with God they could be supernatural.
She mentioned that we might ask God to help us pay our bills and he could be producing a miracle in our soul. He does things beyond our expectations and we should be thankful for it.
Check your expectations and just know through it all God is making things happen. Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!
