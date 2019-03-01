John Gidding of TLC’s Trading Spaces w/The Belle

Entertainment News
03.01.19
JOHN GIDDING OF TLC’S TRADING SPACES

Born in Istanbul, Turkey to a Greek mother and an American father, Can Danny Gidding — pronounced “John” in Turkish— has been subjected to a world of byzantine influences since birth.  Art and music were his earliest loves, and he was drawn to both while attending high school in Leysin, Switzerland.  Afterwards, he majored in Architecture at Yale, received his Master’s in Architecture from Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, and embarked upon a career as a designer on television, with shows on HGTV, ABC, FOX, Logo and currently on TLC’s “Trading Spaces” where John has moved back into the field of art and art’s applications for interior design.

John has maintained a steady stream of sketchbooks since 1995, sketching whatever provokes his interest with the same skill, precision, and hand-written notes, that were used by illustrators before the age of photography and was taught to him in Leysin.  He splits time between the USA where he lives, and Turkey and Europe where his family lives.

John stopped by the Praise 104.7 FM Studio to talk to “The Belle” about this weekends Richmond Home & Garden Show, March 1-3 at The Richmond Raceway Complex.

Appearing on the Fresh Ideas Stage at The Richmond Home & Garden Show

Friday, March 1 at 4pm

Saturday, March 2 at 12pmFor more information on the Richmond Home & Garden Show visit www.richmondhomeandgarden.com

For design gallery, projects and more information on John, please visit www.johngidding.com.

