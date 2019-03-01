Black History Month 2019 (Extended Bonus): Thomas Carter

3 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month (extended bonus) we are highlighting the actor/film director Thomas Carter.
Birth Date: July 17, 1953
Hometown: Smithville, TX
Fun Facts:
- Thomas Carter directed hit movies like Metro (Eddie Murphy), Save The Last Dance, and Coach Carter (Samuel L. Jackson), to name a few
- Thomas Carter attended Texas State University and earned his Bachelor’s degree in theatre
- Thomas Carter has received two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his works
- As an actor, Thomas Carter has appeared on popular Black TV shows like Good Times and What’s Happening!!
- Thomas Carter is known for his tactics to include African American diversity in his films
We thank you for your contributions Thomas Carter.
