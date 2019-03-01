National News
Daycare Provider Breastfeeds Baby Without Mother’s Permission

Mother breastfeeding baby girl (2-4 months) outdoors, mid section

Source: Thomas Jackson / Getty

Making the decision to breast feed or not is a personal decision. There are many things to take in consideration when deciding what to do. Whatever the mother decides, that’s her decision  period.  Can you imagine how a mother felt when she received notification that  her daycare provider was breastfeeding her child without her consent.

The mother said “I am a single mother of an adopted baby, and I am opting to formula feed since I can’t lactate, I am a working mom as well, and found a home daycare provider who seemed amazing she has two kids of her own, one a little older than my daughter and has run this home daycare for five years or so.”

According to a source familiar with the story the mother brought over her daughter’s formula and upon seeing it, the provider said, “You feed her that slop?” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: scarymommy.com

