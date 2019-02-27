Get Up Erica
Pastor Under Fire After 'Raising Man From Dead' At Funeral [VIDEO]

Imagine being at a funeral and the pastor resurrecting the person from the dead. According to the Christian Post, pastor Alph Lukau made headlines after a video circulated of him went viral.

The man in the coffin is lying there with a white suit on and Lukau is praying over him. He calls out Jesus name, waves his hand and the “dead man” gets up surprised by what was happening.

Reports state that Elliot died two days prior to the funeral.

At the time the pastor said, “An astounding miracle took place in the House of God this morning. A dead man came back to life as the church of God prayed.”

Kings and Queens Funeral is now wants to take legal action because the alleged stunt is getting a lot of backlash.

A worker from the parlor said, “We would like to distance ourselves from the supposed resurrection of a deceased man by Alleluia Ministries who allegedly was at our mortuary. We did not supply the coffin neither did we store the deceased at our mortuary and no paperwork was processed by Kings and Queens Funerals,” the parlor said. “As a funeral services provider we do not offer services without documentation neither do we repatriate bodies without any paperwork. We are in the process of taking legal action for this malicious damage to our image

The incident is also being investigated by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities.

David Mosoma the commission’s deputy chair said, “As a commission, we need to get to the root of this. Unless we do that, South Africans are taken for a ride and their intelligence is insulted.”

One spokesperson mentioned that the Elliot family had saw movement in the coffin after stopping at the church. Another video has come up, where the man that was once “dead” ate at the church after being saved from being buried.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=762262594158474

