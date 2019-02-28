Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Jackie Hill Perry Shares Her Story On How God Changed Her Life And Sexuality

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Jackie Hill Perry before becoming a featured writer in The Washington Times opened up about being young and gay. Perry at a young age was attracted to woman, but didn’t know what it was called or what it actually meant.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

During that time she went to church and realized that many people there didn’t agree with that lifestyle.

Perry said, “At 19, God changed my life and sexuality.”

SEE ALSO: Jackie Hill Perry Talks Coming Out Of Lesbianism

It was at that time where she had a relationship with God and sought out his word. Perry mentioned that she realized over time that the church didn’t know how to deal with talking about sexuality especially when someone is gay, but always spoke about marriage.

She felt at a time that the church made it seem that marriage was more powerful than God. During her interview she also discussed why she’s so transparent about her story as well as her book “Gay Girl, Good God.”

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

27 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth. Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly readtripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Jackie Hill Perry Shares Her Story On How God Changed Her Life And Sexuality was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 19 hours ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 4 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 7 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 week ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close