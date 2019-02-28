Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jackie Hill Perry before becoming a featured writer in The Washington Times opened up about being young and gay. Perry at a young age was attracted to woman, but didn’t know what it was called or what it actually meant.
During that time she went to church and realized that many people there didn’t agree with that lifestyle.
Perry said, “At 19, God changed my life and sexuality.”
It was at that time where she had a relationship with God and sought out his word. Perry mentioned that she realized over time that the church didn’t know how to deal with talking about sexuality especially when someone is gay, but always spoke about marriage.
She felt at a time that the church made it seem that marriage was more powerful than God. During her interview she also discussed why she’s so transparent about her story as well as her book “Gay Girl, Good God.”
Jackie Hill Perry Shares Her Story On How God Changed Her Life And Sexuality was originally published on getuperica.com