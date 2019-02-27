Mr. Griffin: Spend That Quality Time [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF is still excited about the recent visit with his son that lives in Hawaii. While their he got to spend quality time with his oldest son, Brandon.

GRIFF mentioned that he read a book about love languages and through that found that Brandon’s language was quality time. They played video games, talked, ate food and GRIFF had the opportunity to spend time getting to know his daughter-in-love.

At moments watching his son he realized that they are very similar in the way they love, help and are there for people that are in their lives.

GRIFF is so happy for the man his son turned out to be, but what broke him down was his son telling him how proud he was of GRIFF.

Listen to the full Mr. Griffin up top!

Larissa Mendoza Posted 49 mins ago

