Mr. Griffin: Spend That Quality Time [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.27.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

GRIFF is still excited about the recent visit with his son that lives in Hawaii. While their he got to spend quality time with his oldest son, Brandon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF mentioned that he read a book about love languages and through that found that Brandon’s language was quality time. They played video games, talked, ate food and GRIFF had the opportunity to spend time getting to know his daughter-in-love.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: It’s In My Nature [VIDEO]

At moments watching his son he realized that they are very similar in the way they love, help and are there for people that are in their lives.

GRIFF is so happy for the man his son turned out to be, but what broke him down was his son telling him how proud he was of GRIFF.

Listen to the full Mr. Griffin up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Spend That Quality Time [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 7 hours ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 6 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 6 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 6 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close