[VIRAL VIDEO] Fat Rat Stuck In Manhole Saved By Volunteer Firefighters

A video of volunteer firefighters coming to the rescue of an overweight rat has gone viral. The rescue took place in a sewer in Bensheim, Germany. According to the BBC volunteer firefighters received a call of a small animal that needed rescuing. Sunday volunteer firefighters arrived to discover a rat trapped in the manhole cover.

Michael Sehr, an animal rescuer said, “She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck fast at her hip, there was no going forward or back.” The team of firefighters were able to free the rat and release her right back into the sewer. Click on the video below to see the viral video.

source: nbcnews.com

