Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol Hill [Video]

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen calls the President a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat.” Today on Capitol Hill he will say more about #45

Cohen is set to speak to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning. Cohen is expected to give insight on Trump and divulge information including his knowledge of Roger Stone talking with Julian Assange/WikiLeaks in advance of its release of damaging information about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Cohen has already delivered his opening statements and they are explosive, saying that he heard Trump speak with Stone on the phone about the WikiLeaks information, racist comments, Russian connection, and financial information.

Tuesday night on Twitter, Trump again struck at the credibility of Cohen. Cohen pled guilty in August to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax, and bank fraud. He will head to prison in May.

What will Cohen say on Capitol Hill? Watch above.

Video Source | Washington Post

Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol Hill [Video] was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

