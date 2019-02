Here Are Your 2019 CIAA Results & Upcoming Games

The CIAA Tournament officially began Monday, when Johnson C. Smith University took on Chowan University at the Bojangles Coliseum. As we root on our favorite HBCU’s in Charlotte, here’s the latest results:

Men’s Bracket

results MONDAY 2/25

Johnson C. Smith 77

Chowan 74

results TUEDSAY 2/26

St. Augustine 97

Lincoln 94

Elizabeth City St. 62

Winson Salem St. 61

WEDNESDAY 2/27

10am Chaflin University vs

Johnson C Smith

12:12 Fayetteville St. vs

Bowie St.

6:40pm Elizabeth City State vs.

Virginia State

8:50pm Shaw U. vs.

St. Augustine

THURSDAY 2/28

7pm Virginia Union vs

(winner of Chaflin vs. Johnson C. Smith)

9pm Livingstone vs.

(winner of Bowie St. vs Fayetteville St.)

SEMIFINALS – FRIDAY 3/1

7PM & 9PM

CHAMPIONSHIP – SATURDAY 3/2

4:30PM

CLICK HERE for full results of both Men and Women.

