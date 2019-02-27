CLOSE
Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Goes Live As She Enters Rehab

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Prayers are needed as gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson revealed on social media that she is entering rehab.

“You Don’t Even Know My Story” is the testimony Johnson gave as she told her Instagram Live audience that she is taking the steps to believe again and win because she had given up on herself. Now, she’s claiming victory in herself as she enters the second part of this journey. And she wants her fans to have a clear view of her as she goes through it.

Johnson, a Grammy award winner, took the gospel world by storm when she won season three of BET’s Sunday Best.

Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Goes Live As She Enters Rehab was originally published on praisehouston.com

