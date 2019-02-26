CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency

2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 MTV Europe Music Awards

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Janet Jackson is heading to the strip!

The singer announced Metamorphosis, her Las Vegas residency Tuesday. It kicks off this spring and will run through the summer at Park Theater at Park MGM resort.

Related: Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Jackson will also celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “Rhythm Nation” during her residency. The shows will trace Jackson’s “path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges she faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis,” according to a statement.

Related: Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Tickets for the 15-date run go on sale Saturday via Ticketmaster, with a presale for members of the artist’s fan club and Citi cardmembers beginning on Wednesday.

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

29 photos Launch gallery

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Continue reading Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Janet Jackson is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. “Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame wrote on its site. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BrVBxgUhNnO/ Here’s to looking back on her performances through the year.

Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 5 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close