Faith Walking: Is It The Will Of God?

Erica Campbell shared a beautiful message from her bishop about life choices. Many people are conflicted when they talk about where they should live, career as well as who they love.

Her Bishop said, “If it is not against the will of God then live your life.”

We think sometimes God gets upset at us about certain things when he doesn’t. God wants to be glorified in the things we do. Erica mentioned that we must set ourselves free as long as it aligns with his plan.

