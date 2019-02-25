1 reads Leave a comment
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier and celebrity choreographer Tor Campbell are helping you dance your way into shape again!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ready? Let’s move!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Curtsy Lunge
- BeBe Winans On Overcoming The Challenge To Exercise Daily [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Dawn Strozier’s Tips For People Who Want To Lose Weight Quickly [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Get Up & Move: Dance Workout With Dawn Strozier & Tor Campbell was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours