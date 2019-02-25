Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier and celebrity choreographer Tor Campbell are helping you dance your way into shape again!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move: Dance Workout With Dawn Strozier & Tor Campbell was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: