CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Kanye West Leads Another Sunday Service, Praised By Fred Hammond And Other Gospel Artists [VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event - Red Carpet

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West once again took some people on social media straight to church with his Sunday Service. The Bible states, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them,” and West made sure everyone could feel God’s presence within the music he played.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Hot New Hip Hop, West was somewhere in the Hills to give the musical service outside with a huge band as well as choir. For previous services there haven’t been a lot of people watching, but this time around a guest list full of people made it to the service.

SEE ALSO: Kanye West Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Him Find His Faith In Jesus Christ Again

One of the performances West did was a rendition of Fred Hammond’s “This Is The Day” and used samples of the song.

Hammond even tweeted about saying, “#thisistheday I know I’m late but the nephew @ypj Told me about this but when I heard and seen it … um um um 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #kanyewest flipped it! Save the negative comments about this Luke 19:40“I tell you,” he replied, “if they keep quiet, the stones will cry out #choirmusicrocks.”

Donald Lawrence even spoke out about the event and praised West for what he was doing with this Sunday Service.

Some fans are speculating that West might be opening a church or possibly dropping a gospel album, but it’s unclear until the rapper speaks out about it. Tell us what your thoughts are on Kanye West’s “Sunday Service.”

Check out some interesting facts about Kanye West below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Continue reading 40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

40 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day

Kanye West is a special kind of guy. You can love him or hate him, but either way, you’re always interested in what he has to say. But despite all the Twitter rants and outbursts, surprisingly there are still some things that we don’t know about Yeezy. Check out these random, wacky fact about pre-Saint Pablo Kanye.

Kanye West Leads Another Sunday Service, Praised By Fred Hammond And Other Gospel Artists [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 9 hours ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 6 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close