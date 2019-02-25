List Of Oscar Winners

A diverse group of winners took away the big prize at last nights Oscar Awards. “Green Book” won best picture, Rami Malek won best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Olivia Colman won best actress for “The Favourite”… and Spike Lee won best Adapted sceenplay for BlackKklansman.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Best Picture:

“Green Book”

Director:

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Actor:

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress:

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Supporting Actress:

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Original Screenplay:

“Green Book”

Adapted Screenplay:

“BlackKklansman”

Foreign Language Film:

“Roma”

Animated Feature:

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Sound Editing:

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Visual Effects:

“First Man”

Film Editing:

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Animated Short:

“Bao”

Live Action Short:

“Skin”

Documentary Short:

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Original Score:

“Black Panther”

Original Song:

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Production Design:

“Black Panther”

Cinematography:

“Roma”

Costume Design:

“Black Panther”

Makeup and Hairstyling:

“Vice”

Documentary Feature:

“Free Solo”

Sound Mixing:

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

