List Of Oscar Winners

A diverse group of winners took away the big prize at last nights Oscar Awards. “Green Book” won best picture, Rami Malek won best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Olivia Colman won best actress for “The Favourite”… and Spike Lee won best Adapted sceenplay for BlackKklansman.
Here’s a list of the winners:
Best Picture:
Director:
Actor:
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Actress:
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Supporting Actress:
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Original Screenplay:
Adapted Screenplay:
Foreign Language Film:
Animated Feature:
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Sound Editing:
Visual Effects:
Film Editing:
Animated Short:
Live Action Short:
“Skin”
Documentary Short:
“Period. End of Sentence.”
Original Score:
Original Song:
“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Production Design:
Cinematography:
Costume Design:
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Documentary Feature:
Sound Mixing: