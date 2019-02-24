CLOSE
Sunday School Review “God Is Better Than Allstate”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: LIVING WITH GOD’S LOVING ASSURANCE

Adult/Young Adult Topic: YOU’RE IN GOOD HANDS

Printed Text: Psalm 91:1-8, 11-16

KEY VERSE: Psalm 91:15 (NIV)

He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

People often live in fear that misfortune will befall them. Where can we find protection from danger? The psalmist looked to God for protection in the midst of life’s calamities.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

This psalm is universally relevant for anyone who has ever been hurting or in trouble and longed for some sense of peace and relief. Believers are not insulated from pain and isolated from difficulty, but in the midst of our mess, God makes a magnificent promise: I will never leave you or forsake you. Indeed, nothing will be able to separate us from the love of God (Romans 8:39)

PRAYER:

Dear God, thank you for your promise of protection in the middle of any circumstance. Let us always seek your face and never take our eyes off you. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Sunday School Review "God Is Better Than Allstate"

