Prayer Requests “Jesus Will Fix It”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Bentley’s Extended Care Residents
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims
MO Veterans Home Residents
School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers
One Way Mission
New Life Evangelistic Center
Homeless and Misfortunate
Honorable Wesley Bell
Honorable Kim Gardner
Police Chief John Hayden
Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts
Family of Rev. Clarence Duvall
Family of Mother Nellie Knox
Jerusalem MBC
Dr. Marabeth Gentry
Family of Lt Col Joseph Gentry (Colorado)
Hadley Tech Class 1962
Family of Deacon Delester Jefferson
Lite of Jericho MBC
MB State Convention Laymen Auxiliary
Family of Min. Demetrius Stewart
West Side MBC
DeMond M
Carl J
Mike A
Deacon Jim D
Min. Priscilla
Min. Marilyn P
Lois & Bobby C
Houston & Bohanan Families
Shirley J
Keevon
Marilyn B
Sis. January
Sis. Emma J
Chris M
Vicki L
Irene C
Willie R
Mom K
Jerome F
Pat H
Arvett H & Family
Jerry H
Rev. D Strong, New Home MBC
Rev. Harold Ellis III, Clayton MBC
Pastor S. Wooten, Mt Bethel MBC
Vanessa
Helen B
Rev. Lauren H
Felicia
Dorothy M
Ashley B
Jalen B
Alvin T
Min. Melvin St Clair
Pamela T
Sandra Y
Janie
Sherry M
Lisa E
Mother Mary Ward
Deacon Clarence Grayson
