Scripture For The Week “Standing on God’s Word”

| 02.24.19
ISAIAH 40:8 (NIV)

The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the Word of our God stands forever.

Explanation:

People are compared here to grass and flowers that wither away. We are mortal, but God’s Word is eternal and unfailing. Public opinion changes and is unreliable, but God’s Word is constant. Only in God’s eternal Word will we find lasting solutions to our problems and needs. Trust Him.

