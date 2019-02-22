William McDowell Inks Deal With Integrity Music Label

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Congrats are in order for Pastor William McDowell who has expanded his talents to Integrity Music where he just signed a new deal and plans on releasing a new, live album.

“I am extremely excited to partner the ministry of worship God has given me along with the emerging sound of worship and worship leaders coming out of Deeper Fellowship Church, the church I have the incredibly humbling honor of serving as lead pastor,” he says. “A genuine outpouring of God’s spirit is happening here, and with it comes a sound that we can’t wait to share with the world.”

Welcome worship leader, pastor, author and recording artist, @WilliamMcDowell! We're excited for the opportunity to partner and champion all that God is doing within his life and ministry is truly humbling. His heart for revival is infectious! #WilliamMcDowell #IntegrityMusic pic.twitter.com/26gxj1EcZ4 — Integrity Music (@integritymusic) February 21, 2019

McDowell went on to compliment Integrity Music’s history of resourcing the global church and says he’s excited to share more songs of worship.

This upcoming release under his new record label, which he’ll record on May 10 in Redemption to the Nations Church in Chattanooga, will be his sixth album.

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 6 hours ago

