Get Up Erica
Smokie Norful, Shirtley Caesar & More Tapped To Perform At Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage

tom joyner one more time

Source: tom joyner one more time / CS

Every year, the Tom Joyner Foundation throws an awesome “party with a purpose” on the sea and this year is no different! The 2019 Fantastic Voyage lineup of events and performers are show-stopping!

Along with Janet Jackson, Maxwell, Fantasia, Charlie Wilson and more to be announced, some of the gospel artists tapped to perform on the annual cruise include Smokie Norful, Shirley Caesar and Brian Courtney Wilson. 

“I’m proud of a lot of things we’ve accomplished on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, but I think I’m most proud of all the students we’ve helped stay in school for the last 20 years, and our biggest fundraiser for HBCUs is the Fantastic Voyage cruise,” he said. “This year our lineup makes it all the more special.”

Fore more info on the cruise, visit fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com!

Smokie Norful, Shirtley Caesar & More Tapped To Perform At Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage was originally published on getuperica.com

