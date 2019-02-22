Breaking News: A Warrant Is Issued for R. Kelly’s Arrest

In a surprising new development, and after years on again and off again investigations, a grand jury in Chicago has handed down an indictment against R. Kelly on 10 counts of criminal sex abuse

Over a dozen of Kelly’s alleged victims reportedly testified before the grand jury. Additionally, prosecutors have also obtained video that allegedly shows the singer raping and having sex with underage girls.

The VHS tape in question appears to show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old. The tape is said to lasts 42 minutes and 45 seconds, and is clear and explicit.

What is on the video mirrors some of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested for in a child pornography case in 2002 when he was 35 and then acquitted six years later.

A warrant has been issued for Kelly’s arrest.

