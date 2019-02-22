CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Breaking News: A Warrant Is Issued for R. Kelly’s Arrest

0 reads
Leave a comment
r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

In a surprising new development, and after years on again and off again investigations, a grand jury in Chicago has handed down an indictment against  R. Kelly on 10 counts of criminal sex abuse

Over a dozen of Kelly’s alleged victims reportedly testified before the grand jury. Additionally, prosecutors have also obtained video that allegedly shows the singer raping and having sex with underage girls.

The VHS tape in question appears to show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old. The tape is said to lasts 42 minutes and 45 seconds,  and is clear and explicit.
What is on the video mirrors some of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested for in a child pornography case in 2002 when he was 35 and then acquitted six years later.

A warrant has been issued for Kelly’s arrest.

Breaking News: A Warrant Is Issued for R. Kelly’s Arrest was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 20 hours ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close