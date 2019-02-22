CLOSE
2 Fayetteville Teenagers Face 50 Charges Each For Vandalizing 40 Car Windows With Pellet Shots

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

Police announced Friday that two 19-year-old men will face 50 charges each in connection with acts of vandalism that occurred in a two week span in January and February. Fayetteville residents Jackie Booker Jr. and Richard Sumter have been arrested and charged in connection with 50 vandalism incidents that occurred inside the city. Both are charged with 50 counts of damage to personal property and conspiracy.

Police said the charges are tied to incidents that occurred between Jan. 21 and Feb. 8,. During that time period police investigated more than two dozen reports involving 40 cars having their windows shattered by pellet guns. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com 

 

Jackie Booker Jr. , Jerry Smith , Richard Sumter

