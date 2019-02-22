Top 10 Cars Of The Year

The best vehicle picks by Consumer Reports are out. The list includes the top 10 vehicles based on a list of things including safety evaluations, reliability and owner satisfaction to the ease of child seat installation.

The top picks are:

Midsized SUV: Subaru Ascent

Midsized Car: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Compact Luxury Car: Audi A4

Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona

Subcompact Car: Toyota Yaris Large Car: Toyota Avalon Hybrid Luxury SUV: BMW X5 Hybrid/Electric Car: Toyota Prius Compact SUV: Subaru Forester Full-Sized Truck: Ford F-150

Check out Consumer Reports for a full list of the top 10.

