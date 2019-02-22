Top 10 Cars Of The Year

0 reads Leave a comment
The best vehicle picks by Consumer Reports are out. The list includes the top 10 vehicles based on a list of things including safety evaluations, reliability and owner satisfaction to the ease of child seat installation.
The top picks are:
Midsized SUV: Subaru Ascent
Midsized Car: Toyota Camry Hybrid
Compact Luxury Car: Audi A4
Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona
Subcompact Car: Toyota Yaris
Large Car: Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Luxury SUV: BMW X5
Hybrid/Electric Car: Toyota Prius
Compact SUV: Subaru Forester
Full-Sized Truck: Ford F-150
Check out Consumer Reports for a full list of the top 10.
