How DeVon Franklin’s New Book Will Give Men A Lesson On Learning How To Love

DeVon Franklin is known for his preaching, films and dynamic books. His new book “The Truth About Men” is a book for all to enjoy and learn from.

Franklin addresses several things in the book including how men need to learn how to love, speak about the pain they’ve gone through and wants women not to give up on men. He believes this book will change this generation of men.

During the interview Franklin also spoke about how some men weren’t raised to love and need to understand how to do it. Franklin also speaks out on how men sometimes uses their gender to inflict pain on the women they love.

This book will challenge men to take accountability for their actions while learning valuable lessons. Franklin in the book uses the metaphor of the dog to help describe certain problems such as not having self control and always wanting pleasure.

