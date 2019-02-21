Get Up! News Roundup: Nike Unveils Icon Jersey For Colin Kaepernick, Jussie Smollett In Police Custody & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Colin Kaepernick recently settled with the NFL for his collusion case and it looks like more good news is on the way. Nike recently unveiled a new icon jersey in his honor.

The jersey was being sold for $150 and sold out in a couple hours.

Lastly, the story of Jussie Smollett being attacked has made a turn. Smollett turned himself into the police and reports state that he allegedly arranged his own attack.

We will keep you updated on this story as more comes out about it.

