Get Up! News Roundup: Nike Unveils Icon Jersey For Colin Kaepernick, Jussie Smollett In Police Custody & More

Get Up Erica
| 02.21.19
Colin Kaepernick recently settled with the NFL for his collusion case and it looks like more good news is on the way. Nike recently unveiled a new icon jersey in his honor.

The jersey was being sold for $150 and sold out in a couple hours.

Lastly, the story of Jussie Smollett being attacked has made a turn. Smollett turned himself into the police and reports state that he allegedly arranged his own attack.

We will keep you updated on this story as more comes out about it.

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

