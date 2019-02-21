Homeless Man Tells Police God Told Him To Save Rattlesnake, Carries It Around

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Most people are scared of rattlesnakes, but for one homeless man the venomous creature became his friend. According to Fox 13 News, police received several calls about a homeless man walking around with a rattlesnake downtown Jacksonville Beach.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Reports state that the man claimed he knew how to handle snakes and they asked him to place the creature into the backseat of the patrol car. Jacksonville Beach police were able to capture a picture of the snake on social media and shared that it was eight feet long.
SEE ALSO: Good Samaritan Pays For Hotel Rooms For 70 Homeless People In Chicago
Sgt. Larry Smith of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said, “Sounded like he may have been doing a little show and tell down there with the snake. He says that he found it and God compelled him to keep him safe from traffic.”
The rattlesnake was taken by a trapper from Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and will be relocated.
Make sure you check out some pictures of Erica Campbell below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Le’Andria Johnson Shares Her Testimony About Being In Jail For 30 Days And Overcoming Alcohol Abuse [VIDEO]
- VaShawn Mitchell Preps New Album, Drops First Single “God Can Do Anything” [VIDEO]
- BET’s “Sunday Best” To Return To Television!
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 21 of 21
Homeless Man Tells Police God Told Him To Save Rattlesnake, Carries It Around was originally published on getuperica.com