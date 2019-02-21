Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Most people are scared of rattlesnakes, but for one homeless man the venomous creature became his friend. According to Fox 13 News, police received several calls about a homeless man walking around with a rattlesnake downtown Jacksonville Beach.

Reports state that the man claimed he knew how to handle snakes and they asked him to place the creature into the backseat of the patrol car. Jacksonville Beach police were able to capture a picture of the snake on social media and shared that it was eight feet long.

Well, meanwhile in Jacksonville Beach this morning…. 6, 7, or 8 feet? I'm not getting the tape measure out. Thank you to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for relocating our guest. pic.twitter.com/79L6w5ok5p — COJB Police (@JaxBeachPD) February 18, 2019

Sgt. Larry Smith of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said, “Sounded like he may have been doing a little show and tell down there with the snake. He says that he found it and God compelled him to keep him safe from traffic.”

The rattlesnake was taken by a trapper from Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and will be relocated.

Homeless Man Tells Police God Told Him To Save Rattlesnake, Carries It Around was originally published on getuperica.com