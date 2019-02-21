Man Arrested in Henderson Accused Of Child Sex Crime And Assaulting Woman

According to a Henderson police Facebook post and the United States Marshal Service, 34-year-old Anthony Lamont Henderson was arrested on Feb. 14 in the 100 block of South Cooper Drive. Officials said Henderson was wanted on charges of two counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, felonious restraint, felony breaking and entering, and assault on a woman from an incident that was reported to have happened in December of 2018.

During that arrested, he was also charged in a case from 2017. He was charged with first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child. Henderson is in the Vance County Jail with a combined $1,050,000 bond. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

