CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Man Arrested in Henderson Accused Of Child Sex Crime And Assaulting Woman

1 reads
Leave a comment
Manhunt Underway For Marathon Bombing Suspect

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

According to a Henderson police Facebook post and the United States Marshal Service,  34-year-old Anthony Lamont Henderson was arrested on Feb. 14 in the 100 block of South Cooper Drive. Officials said Henderson was wanted on charges of two counts of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, felonious restraint, felony breaking and entering, and assault on a woman from an incident that was reported to have happened in December of 2018.

During that arrested, he was also charged in a case from 2017. He was charged with first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child. Henderson is in the Vance County Jail with a combined $1,050,000 bond. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

 

Henderson police , Jerry Smith , thony Lamont Henderson

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 7 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close