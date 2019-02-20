California Rapper Shot ’25 Times’ By Police

Earlier this month Bay Area rapper Willie McCoy, a 20-year-old black man was shot dead by police in Vallejo, California. McCoy family’s lawyer said this week the rapper was found sleeping in his car with a gun in his lap and was struck by about 25 bullets. “Overkill is an understatement,” attorney Melissa Nold told NBC News about the shooting.

Nold claimed to have examined McCoy’s body, said the bullets struck the man’s face, throat, shoulders, chest and arm. Part of McCoy’s ear was also blown off. A coroner’s report has not been released. McCoy’s family has accused the Vallejo Police Department of racial profiling. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

