2019 Black History Month
Loving Her Legacy: Harryette Mullen

Harryette Mullen was born in Florence, Alabama on July 1, 1953.

During Mullen’s time growing up in Texas; her love for writing began. “I’ve loved to write from childhood. I wrote to entertain my family, my friends, and myself,” she said in an interview.

Before she graduated from school, Harryette published her first book, Tree Tall Woman. 

With her book, Sleeping with the Dictionary, book , it her a well deserved nomination for a National Book Award.

Harryette says, Sleeping with the Dictionary is one of her favorites , because she loved creating the new style of poetry.

“I regret to say I’m

unable to reply to your unexpressed desires.”

― Harryette Mullen 

